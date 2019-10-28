Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $279.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

