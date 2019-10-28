Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

