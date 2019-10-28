Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,560,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,783,000 after buying an additional 3,485,953 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,012,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 699,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,176,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,306,000 after buying an additional 681,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

