Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Lowered by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,800,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 293.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,048,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,083,000 after purchasing an additional 781,742 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,065,308.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 735,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 735,674 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,361,287.5% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 544,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,794,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 203,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $67.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.