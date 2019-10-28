Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $224.48.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.8344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

