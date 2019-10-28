Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 44,806 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,791,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 196,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 15,590 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 112,877 shares of company stock valued at $293,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.75 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

