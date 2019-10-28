Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 149,907 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Venator Materials worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 280,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

VNTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NYSE VNTR opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Ogden purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $338,303 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

