Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Union Bankshares worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $32.51 on Monday. Union Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

