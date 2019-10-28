Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 562.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 133,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of SSW opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

