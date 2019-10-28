VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 7.18% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,548. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

