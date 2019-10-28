ValuEngine Lowers NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NPNYY stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.72.
NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile
