ValuEngine Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,129. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $820.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 265,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 648.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.