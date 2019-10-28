ValuEngine Lowers Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BDGE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

BDGE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $590.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum purchased 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $272,007.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph J. Santoro sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $48,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,979.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

