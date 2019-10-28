ValuEngine Downgrades AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AMS AG/ADR stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 112.19 and a beta of 2.66. AMS AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

