Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Given a $152.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of VMI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 147,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 240,714 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,744 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.