USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $269.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. USD Partners has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.95.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.84%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in USD Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in USD Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 85,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in USD Partners by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in USD Partners by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

