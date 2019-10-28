Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

UMRX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

