Universal Forest Products, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

UFPI stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 2,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $30,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

