UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UNH stock opened at $244.91 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,753,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

