United Insurance (UIHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $12.16 on Monday. United Insurance has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $533.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

In other United Insurance news, insider John Scott St purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,960 shares of company stock worth $140,456. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.