United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UCFC. Raymond James downgraded United Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 1,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $551.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.53. United Community Financial has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.17%. Analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Community Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 840.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.