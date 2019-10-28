Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $129,538,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.75. 1,841,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.