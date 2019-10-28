Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $172.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

