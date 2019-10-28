UniFirst’s (UNF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

UNF stock opened at $204.81 on Friday. UniFirst has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.73.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $1,698,163.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,945,159.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $932,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in UniFirst by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

