UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for UniFirst in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNF. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $204.81 on Monday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $132.38 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.67.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $57,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

