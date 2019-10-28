Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UCTT. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen cut Ultra Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

UCTT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,408 shares of company stock valued at $709,231 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

