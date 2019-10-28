UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target (up previously from GBX 149 ($1.95)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 137 ($1.79) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 142.89 ($1.87).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

MCS opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.86 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.43. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total value of £25,814.25 ($33,730.89).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.