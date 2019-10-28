UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €243.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €224.25 ($260.76).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €233.50 ($271.51) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €242.16 and a 200-day moving average of €220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a twelve month high of €257.20 ($299.07).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.