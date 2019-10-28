UBS Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 48 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 48 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC set a CHF 50 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 56.05.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

