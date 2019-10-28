UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €57.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.56 ($65.77).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €58.82 ($68.40) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.12. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.