UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €555.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €555.00 ($645.35) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €602.00 ($700.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €557.64 ($648.42).

KER opened at €514.00 ($597.67) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €461.70. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

