Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Up to $78.48

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.55, but opened at $78.48. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $82.08, with a volume of 3,755,346 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

