Twitter’s (TWTR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.50 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $360,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $406,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

