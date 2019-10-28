Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,411,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.91. 21,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.14. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $268.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.33.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

