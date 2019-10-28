Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,089 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $196.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.43 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

