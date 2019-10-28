Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $55.59. 12,526,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,522,146. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

