Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 52.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.44. 68,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.