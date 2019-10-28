TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.50.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

