TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.35-0.41 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.35 to $0.41 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $234,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $315,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares in the company, valued at $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $784,007 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

