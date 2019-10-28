Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $25.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

