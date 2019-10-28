Truegame Price Hits $0.0036 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. Truegame has a market capitalization of $300,983.00 and $33,290.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

