TrueFlip Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,950.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $58,950.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00214433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.01499924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

