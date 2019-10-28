True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

True North Commercial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$25.49 million during the quarter.

