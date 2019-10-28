True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.55, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.03. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

