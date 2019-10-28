TRONCLASSIC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $143.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 153.3% higher against the dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $843,660.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00215450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.01494821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00117639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

