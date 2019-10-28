Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRTN. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Triton International has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.74 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 116.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth $82,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Triton International by 331.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

