Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Stephens

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 118,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,906. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 108,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 667.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,475,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after buying an additional 3,022,100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,154,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after buying an additional 138,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,361,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 437,443 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 532,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 284,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

