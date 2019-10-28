TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 776,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.86. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,673,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,916 shares of company stock worth $7,229,795. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,141.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.