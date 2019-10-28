TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.16.
TriNet Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 776,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.86. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $76.92.
In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,673,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,916 shares of company stock worth $7,229,795. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,141.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
