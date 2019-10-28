Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trimble were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Trimble by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Trimble by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $341,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $585,294. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $38.99 on Monday. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

