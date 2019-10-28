Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
CVE:TM opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. Trigon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.
Trigon Metals Company Profile
